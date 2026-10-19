Celebrity News October 19, 2026
Dan Reynolds & Chantel Jeffries Spotted at Miley Cyrus Show
A week ago, news broke that Dan Reynolds and Minka Kelly called it quits after four years together.
Over the weekend, Dan was spotted next to Chantel Jeffries at Miley Cyrus’ residency at the Hollywood Bowl.
In video posted on Instagram, Dan and Chantel sat side by side in a box.
For the outing, Reynolds wore a brown leather jacket, white tee, and jeans, while Jeffries sported a beige quarter-zip cropped sweater and jeans.
More than 10 years ago, Chantel was linked to Justin Bieber.