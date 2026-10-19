Celebrity News October 19, 2026
Blake Griffin Marries Francesca Aiello
NBA star Blake Griffin is married!
Griffin and swimsuit designer Francesca Aiello have tied the knot, his rep told People magazine.
Griffin has been spotted with a wedding band at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and a screening of his show “The Stepback with Blake Griffin.”
Francesca announced their engagement in January of 2025.
At the time, she posted a now-deleted Instagram pic of herself wearing a wedding ring on that finger.
The two have been romantically linked since 2018.
Last year, Griffin gave an update on wedding planning, telling Us Weekly that it was “chill” and “laid back.”