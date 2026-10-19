Barbara Palvin Walks Victoria’s Secret Runway 6 Weeks After Giving Birth

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Barbara Palvin was back on the runway this weekend, less than two months after giving birth.

Palvin and husband Dylan Sprouse just welcomed a baby girl named Sylvie on September 7.

The model was pretty in pink as she walked in the Victoria’s Secret show on Sunday. Palvin, 33, wore a sheer minidress covered in writing over a pink bra-and-panties set.

Barbara wore her brunette hair in waves and paired the look with VS earrings.

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Dylan was in the audience cheering her on.

Palvin also stunned in a second look that included a white bodysuit and angel wings.

Ahead of the show, she told People magazine, “I’m going to be six weeks postpartum tomorrow, which I think in the U.S. most people have to go back after six weeks. So, it’s not that big of a deal. I’m feeling great. I think it’s very empowering that the Victoria’s Secret team is having me at the show and we’re supporting women.”

She also dished on motherhood, saying, “It’s been a ride, like a fun one, but also scary. It’s like a roller coaster, I guess.”

Palvin said of her hubby, “Dylan’s great. He always wanted to be a dad, and I think he’s amazing as a girl dad. I think he was meant to be a girl dad. He didn’t know it before, but he was meant to be one.”