Alexander Skarsgård Talks Practical ‘Wicker’ Costume, ‘Baby Bib’ & Liquid Lunches (Exclusive)

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Alexander Skarsgård and Olivia Colman are dishing about their romantic fantasy comedy “Wicker."

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Alexander and Olivia about the movie, which centers on an ostracized fisherwoman who commissions the local basket weaver to make her a husband.

Skarsgård is unrecognizable as the wicker husband.

Alex emphasized that it was “practical” costume, explaining, “The way you see the character in the movie is what it looked like on set. It was extraordinary what they did.”

Showing love for the team at Weta Workshop, Alexander said, “Sarah and Joe from Weta Workshop were with us every day throughout the whole shoot and they’re just lovely people and also very considerate and they know that it might not be super comfortable because it was glued to my face so it would move with my facial movements. And they did whatever they could to kind of get that process down in the morning so that I wouldn’t have to come in at 2 a.m. and then sit in the chair for six to seven hours and then shoot a full day. So they got it down to under two hours.”

But due to the complexity of his costume, lunch was tricky!

Alexander explained, “They gave me a cute little baby bib for my flax beard, so that I could like — because I couldn't take it off at lunch because it was, again, glued to my face. It took about an hour to take everything off, so they gave me that and a little straw so I could have my liquid lunch."

Skarsgård also said, “I was thinking about the physicality of it, but it was very helpful once I got [the costume]. I think it was about two weeks before we started shooting, and I got to step into it, because it definitely informed the physicality of the character and that then informed the voice.”

Alexander also joked about why he was drawn to the project, saying, “The only reason I said yes to this, I read it and I was like, ‘That’s a great Halloween costume.’ I'm sorted for Halloween this year."

He shared, "I loved the script so much. I thought it was so fun. It’s such a quirky, weird fable and it was so refreshing reading something so tonally unique... It was so fun to read, again, a weird, funny, sexy fable for adults with a lot of heart, a lot of social commentary, but, again, done with such a light touch that it really spoke to me."

Olivia’s also spoke about the journey her character goes through in the movie.

Colman commented, “I think because she's the only one who makes her own decisions and her own choices and she doesn't answer to anyone... She’s sort of quite strong and has quite a thick skin until she starts to fall in love.”

“But I loved the fact that the village unraveled because she’s the one that we all mock," Olivia continued. "She's the stinky one, the one that lives on the outskirts of the village. And she looks like she's made a good choice and she's happy... and the village unravels a bit."

Olivia noted, "She learns from her wicker husband what love is, really… It's just lovely, and I love the way that everyone suddenly wants what she has.”