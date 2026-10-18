Taylor Swift Performs ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ at Starry Academy Gala

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Taylor Swift wowed on the carpet at Saturday’s 2026 Academy Museum Gala in ice-blue — then thrilled the AAA-list crowd with a spirited performance!

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On the Oscars campaign trail for her original song “I Knew It, I Knew You” from “Toy Story 5,” Taylor looked like a modern Cinderella in the custom Dior gown by Jonathan Anderson.

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The pleated silk number featured a glamorously bejeweled bow that went perfectly with her Chopard diamond earrings and bracelet from the Haute Joaillerie Collection.

Hunter Abrams for Academy Museum

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Once inside, Swift — introduced by Conan O’Brien — donned a midnight-purple sequined strapless dress and treated the crowd so a short set of hits that also included “Love Story,” “Blank Space,” and, for the first time ever live, “The Fate of Ophelia.”

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“Taylor is an extraordinary talent whose work resonates around the world,” said Amy Homma, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and Academy Collection’s president and director in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome her to this year’s gala.”

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Taylor clearly had a blast, meeting up with Sabrina Carpenter and many more of the evening’s celeb invitees.

The event, staged in honor of Charlize Theron (Icon Award), Colman Domingo (Vantage Award), and director John Carpenter (Luminary Award), raised an incredible $14M to help fund the museum’s exhibitions, education work, and public programming.

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Tom Ford, director Robert Rodriguez, and Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw served as co-chairs for the unforgettable night, which was co-sponsored by Rolex.

Stars on hand to celebrate the honorees included A$AP Rocky, Adria Arjona, Adrien Brody, Alexa Demie, Alexander Skarsgård, Aleshea Harris, Alysa Liu, Amanda Seyfried, Amandla Stenberg, Ana de Armas, Ananya Panday, Andrew Garfield, Anna Kendrick, Anthony Ippolito, Anthony Mackie, Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Ava DuVernay, Awkwafina, Belmont Cameli, Bill Skarsgård, Brittany Snow, Cailee Spaeny, Camila Cabello, Cara Delevingne, Carla Gugino, Carlos González, Charles Melton, Chase Infiniti, Chloë Grace Moretz, Chris Miller, Chrissy Teigen, Clairo, Cole Escola, Colin Farrell, Common, Conan O’Brien, Connor Storrie, Curry Barker, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Dakota Fanning, Daniel Kaluuya, Danny Ramirez, Delroy Lindo, Demi Moore, Diego Calva, Drew Starkey, Dwyane Wade, Eddie Redmayne, Eiza González, Elisabeth Debicki, Elle Fanning, Emily Ratajkowski, Emma Chamberlain, Emmy Rossum, Esmé Creed-Miles, Eva Longoria, Gabrielle Union, Gemma Chan, Goldie Hawn, Greta Lee, Guitarricadelafuente, Hailey Bieber, Hannah Waddingham, Hunter Schafer, Inde Navarrette, Isabel May, Isla Fisher, Issa Rae, Jaafar Jackson, Jack O’Connell, Jacob Elordi, Jacob Tremblay, Jamie Lee Curtis, Janelle Monáe, Javier Ambrossi, Javier Calvo, Jennifer Hudson, Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, Jessica Lange, Joan Cusack, Jodie Turner-Smith, Joey King, John Legend, John Leguizamo, John Turturro, Judd Apatow, Julia Gouw, Karlie Kloss, Kate Hudson, Kendall Jenner, Kerry Washington, Kim Kardashian, Kristen Wiig, Kurt Russell, Kylie Minogue, Larenz Tate, Laura Harrier, Laura Linney, Léa Seydoux, Leslie Mann, Lili Reinhart, Lindsey Vonn, Ludwig Göransson, Maya Hawke, Mckenna Grace, Mia Goth, Mikey Madison, Monica Barbaro, Naomi Ackie, Nathan Fielder, Nia Long, Nicholas Galitzine, Noah Centineo, Odessa A’zion, Olivia Munn, Owen Thiele, Pamela Anderson, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Pierce Brosnan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Questlove, Rami Malek, Ray Nicholson, Reece Feldman, Rhea Seehorn, Rhys Ifans, Rosé, Rufus Sewell, Ruth Madeley, Sabrina Carpenter, Sarah Paulson, Sarah Pidgeon, Seth Rogen, Sienna Miller, Sigourney Weaver, Simu Liu, Slash, Sofia Richie Grainge, Sofia Vergara, Sophie Thatcher, Stephen Root, Taylor Swift, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Teyana Taylor, Tinashe, Tom Francis, Tom Rhys Harries, Tracee Ellis Ross, Travis Knight, Tyriq Withers, Vittoria Ceretti, Wunmi Mosaku, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Zoey Deutch.

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