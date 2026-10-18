Cindy Crawford & Family Open Up About the Loss of Presley Gerber

Cindy Crawford, her husband Rande Gerber, and their daughter Kaia Gerber have opened up about the tragic loss of Presley Gerber, who died in a rehab facility September 20.

On Instagram, Crawford wrote, “We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother. We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years. He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever. We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability.”

Addressing the love they feel from concerned friends and fans, she went on, “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from so many who know and love our family and even strangers who feel our pain. Til we meet again our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad and Kaia 🪽.”

In a statement that was shared September 21 by the Santa Monica Police Department, it was revealed officers who were dispatched discovered Presley dead on arrival at a Santa Monica rehab facility.

Authorities added that detectives were “investigating the death as a suspected overdose,” and cautioned there was “no indication of foul play.”