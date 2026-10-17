Suspended! Val Chmerkovskiy OFF ‘DWTS’ a Week Over ‘Inappropriate’ Post

ABC

Longtime “Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy has been suspended from the series for a week in the wake of negative feedback over a social media post, People magazine reports.

In a since-deleted post, Chmerkovskiy shared a photo of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars after Rock mocked Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Chmerkovskiy captioned it, “You almost saw the Fresh Prince enter the ballroom last night.”

He was reacting to criticisms judge Carrie Ann Inaba had for his wife Jenna Johnson’s performance with her partner Harry Shum Jr.

Chmerkovskiy acknowledged his poor judgment and the show’s decision to have him sit out a week in an Instagram Stories message that read, “In a moment where my instinct was to defend my wife, I made a poor decision to reference a meme to ‘keep my wife’s name’ out of the conversation, without stopping to think through what else that reference could imply, which was genuinely never my intention.”

He went on, “Carrie Ann certainly didn’t deserve to get caught in the middle of my bad judgement, and I had that she was.”

“The last thing I want is to become a distraction from an important week or from the incredible work my dance partner Jenna Dewan is putting in. Please send Carrie Ann, Jenna, and the whole DTWS family lots of love during Dedication Night. I’ll be watching and cheering everyone on!! ❤️,” he wrote in conclusion.

Instagram

It marks the first suspension in “DWTS” history.

In a statement to “Extra,” BBC Studios confirmed the suspension, saying in a statement, “The well-being of everyone who works on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is non-negotiable.”

It went on, “Val’s social media post was inappropriate and does not reflect the values or standards expected of anyone connected with the show. As a result, he will not participate in next week’s show.”

Chmerkovskiy’s message had generated controversy ever since he posted it, with Inaba asking in her own post Thursday, “So this is what we are doing now?“

He replied with, “I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart for my recent post. I have reached out to Carrie Ann to apologize directly and personally, and I also want to apologize publicly as I understand my words affect so many outside of our internal ‘DWTS’ family. I should have never made the reference that I did and I deeply regret it. I recognize that I am in a fortunate position to have a platform and to be a role model to some, and I need to treat that with more care by actively pausing to think before I post to ensure what I am sharing aligns with who I am, and who I want to be for you all.”

In Chmerkovskiy’s place, Dewan will dance with Alan Bersten.