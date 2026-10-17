Michael Forest, ‘Star Trek’s’ Iconic Apollo, Dies at 97

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Michael Forest, the veteran actor whose turn as Apollo anchored one of the most memorable episodes of the original “Star Trek” series, died Wednesday.

He was 97.

His friend James A. Brown noted his death at an assisted living facility. His passing was confirmed by fellow “Star Trek” figure BarBara Luna.

About eight months ago, Forest was presented with 600+ letters from fans thanking him for his work on TV and in films.

Forest was born Gerald Michael Charlebois in Harvey, North Dakota, on April 17, 1929.

After growing up in Seattle and graduating college, the 6’3” aspiring actor moved to L.A., where he made his TV debut on an episode of “Lux Video Theatre” in 1955.

He worked relentlessly, eventually racking up 220+ credits, including appearing on a wide variety of early-TV series like “Highway Patrol” (1956), “Adventures of Wild Bill Hickok” (1958), “Have Gun — Will Travel” (1958), and “The Rifleman” (1959).

He appeared in “The Saga of the Viking Women and Their Voyage to the Waters of the Great Sea Serpent” (1957) and made his credited film debut in “Beast from Haunted Cave” (1959), both of them representing the beginning of an association with filmmaker Roger Corman.

In 1964, he appeared in the “Twilight Zone” episode “Black Leather Jackets opposite Shelley Fabares. The 1967 “Star Trek” episode “Who Mourns for Adonais?” cast him as Greek god Apollo — it became one of the show’s most enduring instalments.

He recreated the role of Apollo on a 2013 episode of “Star Trek Continues.”

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Throughout his career, Forest shot films internationally, including the hit “100 Rifles” (1969), and was an in-demand voice actor. By his own count, he dubbed more than 500 films while residing in Rome for a decade.

Among his late-career credits, he played a man allegedly sexed to death by Madonna’s femme fatale in “Body of Evidence” (1993) and a pilot in “Cast Away” (2000) starring Tom Hanks.