Stephen Amell, Brooks Nader & ‘Baywatch’ Cast Dish on Reboot & Those Slo-Mo Runs

Getty Images

“Baywatch” is back!

Brooks Nader, Shay Mitchell, Livvy Dunne, Hassie Harrison and Jessica Belkin are joining the guys, Stephen Amell, Noah Beck and Thaddeus LaGrone, as TV’s sexiest new lifeguards on the reboot.

“Extra” spoke with much of the cast about what it’s been like shooting the new show.

Brooks shared, “It’s like one big family and we're so happy and excited to share it with the world.”

Jessica said, “It’s a dream come true. Can’t even believe that I’m a part of this amazing story.”

While Shay put it this way, “The cast has literally just, like, become a really close-knit family all of a sudden from day one.”

Stephen recalled his first memories of the original “Baywatch” when he was in seventh grade. He said after a “particularly enthralling CJ (Pamela Anderson) slow-mo run” it was “the talk of my junior high.”

The original show is known for the iconic slow-motion run on the beach and it’ll be recreated in the revival!

Hassie said, “Slow motion is a funny thing ’cause it either makes you look like the coolest person in the world or the lamest, and there’s no in-between.

The show’s producer gave the “Baywatch” newbies a tip to perfect the slow-motion run.

Jessica revealed, “If you’re standing in the sand, he said to dig in your toes kind of like you’re wearing heels and it makes your legs and your body look longer.”

Stephen quipped, “He didn’t tell me that.”

Hassie emphasized, “Don’t be flat-footed out there.”

Stephen added, “Pop your calves, now I know!”

Brooks had a tip, too, offering, “I would say a really good setting spray.”

Nader said it helps “being relaxed and having a good attitude because as we’re running on the beach and saving lives, we are also trying to look our best, but sometimes you have to get down and dirty and in the ocean every day, which we kind of love.”

Thaddeus shared, “I’m ready to go at all times, full throttle.”