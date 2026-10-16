R.J. Mitte’s Mom Speaks Out on His Death

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R.J. Mitte’s mom Dyna Mitte is breaking her silence on his shocking death at 34.

In an interview with NBC News, Dana revealed that she was the one who found him dead at his home in Brownsville, Texas.

According to Dana, she called him on Monday morning, but he didn’t answer the call.

She shared, “I called him at 11. He didn’t answer, so I picked up lunch and went to take it to him, and that’s when I discovered him.”

Dana believes that his suicide was a “spur of the moment” decision.

It has been reported that Mitte was experiencing mental health struggles before his death.

Dana noted, “For the last three months, I’d been offering for him to go to therapy, trying to get him to go there, but he was like, ‘No, I’ve got it. It’s okay. I’m handling it.’”

As for publicly speaking about his death, Dana said, “If me speaking out today might save someone else from going through the same situation, because a mother should never have to find their child this way. If I can say one person is helped, I think that’s what RJ would expect.”

She went on, “We all go through some heartbreak in our life and, and we all deal with it differently. If I had known anything and could have done anything different, I truly would have. I would have given my life for his life.”