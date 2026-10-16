Mauricio Umansky on ‘Special Forces,’ Grandpa Life & Possible Mayoral Run (Exclusive)

Pete Dadds/FOX

Mauricio Umansky chatted with “Extra” about his experience on “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” after he had to withdraw from the grueling competition show.

It was an "abrupt departure” for Mauricio, who was forced to tap out due to injury.

He shared, “I fought Matt Barnes and he gave me a great punch to the rib and he cracked the rib.”

Mauricio noted, “I couldn’t really go into that gas chamber challenge, where I knew you were going to hack up a lung, and I just didn’t want to go through that and risk, you know, potentially puncturing a lung in the middle of the Malaysian jungle."

Umansky was “super sad” with the way he left, saying, “I was fighting hard to stay and bear with the pain. My kids, everybody that knows me knows that I’m not scared of pain. I actually like pain. I like challenging myself. I’ve broken many, many bones in my life. I’ve had many operations for broken bones in my life. I’m just not a stranger to it, but I literally couldn’t even sit in the car anymore as we were going from challenge to challenge.”

Mauricio admitted he was crying over his exit, saying, “My tears were insane and not only because of the pain but because of the fact that I was unable to complete it and I was leaving Alexia behind.”

Mauricio’s shared his ex Kyle Richards' reaction to him joining the show, saying, "She thought I was crazy to join and she thought I was crazy that I was bringing Alexia into it… She definitely wasn’t happy.”

According to Mauricio, Kyle had a different approach with Alexia. He said, “The stuff that she was saying to me was not what she was saying to Alexia. She was giving Alexia a good mindset. She was being a great mom as she always is.”

On the show, Alexia has been very vulnerable, opening up on the sexual assault that she suffered seven years ago.

Mauricio said he is “so proud” of Alexia, adding, “Obviously, it’s a very difficult story to hear as a father… There’s no reason why any woman should have to go through that.”

He added, “I was sad to know that she had to live with that for so long without getting it off her chest.”

Umansky has a big milestone coming up — he’s about to be a grandpa, with stepdaughter Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie due in November!

With a big smile on his face, Mauricio said, “Less than a month, I’m going to be a grandpa. I’m ready to go."

He added, "If every grandpa could feel the way I feel. My body feels good, I'm fit, I can do a lot of stuff. I'm still ready to go and, yeah, welcome to grandpa life."

"First boy in the family," he pointed out. "We will be taking him on insane adventures."

There have also been reports that Umansky may have political ambitions and is considering a future run for L.A. mayor.

He commented, "Look, I love L.A… I feel like it needs help."

He said, "I do believe I have the skills, you know, and the care to help this city and to find the middle… I am a middle guy. I am not far right or far left. I feel like we all need to get together, and I feel like I can, you know, represent the minorities and I can represent, you know, businesses and growth and all of those different things.”