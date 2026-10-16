Jennifer Meyer on Ex Tobey Maguire as ‘Unconventional’ Wedding Officiant

Jennifer Meyer is dishing on her wedding to Geoffrey Ogunlesi!

Meyer, 49, opened up to Vogue about her big day and decision to have her ex-husband Tobey Maguire, 51, officiate her nuptials.

“I genuinely felt like I was floating on cloud nine,” she said of her October 10 wedding in Hawaii.

“I had zero jitters, just pure happiness,” she recalled. “Having our three children and our parents walk down the aisle made it even more special. And having Tobey, my ex-husband, officiate was so special. A little unconventional, but so perfectly us.”

Jennifer and Tobey wed in 2007, and welcomed two children: Ruby, 19, and Otis, 17,

They split in 2016 but didn’t divorce for years. They were declared legally single September 21, 2026, with the final judgment signed October 1… less than two weeks before her wedding.

Meyer announced her engagement to Geoffrey, 34, son of billionaire investment banker Adebayo Ogunlesi, in 2024.

They welcomed a baby girl together in June 2026.

In May, Meyer talked about her friendship with ex-Tobey, calling him “the most A+ human being I know.”

She explained, “When Tobey and I broke up, it was very clear immediately that Ruby and Otis came first, and we really cared about each other as people, and we wanted to be in each other’s lives no matter what. And we didn’t want to miss a Christmas. We didn’t want to miss a Thanksgiving.”