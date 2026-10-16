How ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Paid Tribute to Chad Lowe’s Late Daughter Fiona

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The show “9-1-1: Nashville” paid tribute to Chad Lowe’s daughter Fiona, 13, following her tragic suicide last month.

The ABC series included a title card at the end of the premiere that read “In Loving Memory” next to Fiona’s name and photo.

Lowe has directed episodes of “9-1-1: Nashville” and “9-1-1: Lone Star.” Chad and his real-life brother Rob Lowe also played on-screen brothers on “9-1-1: Lone Star.”

Chad, 58, and his wife Kim Painter, 52, announced Fiona’s death on September 29.

The family issued a statement to People magazine that read, “We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona,” describing her as “a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance.”

The statement continued, “She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents,” adding, “In fact, she was the light of our lives.”

They closed by saying, “Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.”

Chad and Kim are also the parents of Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10.

Mabel remembered Fiona on Instagram in early October. She wrote, “I love you so much, Fiona. I wish your short time here was easier and I hope your mind is at ease now.”

She went on, “I will honor you forever and keep your memory alive. I love you, I hope you knew just how much.”

Her loving post was illustrated with touching family photos.