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Sean “Diddy” Combs has been transferred to another federal prison facility.

After serving some time at Fort Dix Federal Institute in New Jersey, Combs has been moved to FCI Allenwood in Pennsylvania, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson confirmed to “Extra.”

After the transfer, Diddy’s rep Juda Engelmayer told People magazine, “We appreciate the Bureau of Prisons taking the safety and security of Sean and everyone involved seriously. His transfer from one low-security facility to another is an important distinction, and while we cannot speak to the BOP’s specific reasons for the move, it is consistent with a decision made with safety and security in mind. We are grateful for the attention being given to his well-being and hope he can continue serving his time without unnecessary disruption.”

Diddy’s transfer comes just days after his disciplinary record was allegedly obtained by Jose Roja, a union secretary who reps Bureau of Prison employees.

Roja told TMZ that Combs’ record included three prison fights on July 31, September 30, and October 1.

Combs was also written up for two minor phone violations on July 7 and September 19, 2025.

According to Roja, the violations led to Diddy losing 41 days of good time credit, as well as 400 days of commissary privileges.

TMZ noted that Diddy could be labeled a “disruptive” inmate and be moved to another prison facility. At the time, Roja revealed that a transfer hadn’t happened yet.

Combs was allegedly spotted using a contraband phone in a video posted by NBC News.

It had been reported that Combs spends thousands of dollars to live a more comfortable lifestyle in prison.

In response to the report, Engelmayer told Oxygen, “The continued scrutiny of every mundane detail of Sean Combs’ life in prison has reached the point where the media characterizes ordinary prison life as news. The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence within the rules and he patiently awaits the court’s decision on his appeal.”

A year ago, Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Combs to 50 months, with 14 months considered time served.