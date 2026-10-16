Constance Zimmer on Secret Breast Cancer Battle & Mission to Help Others (Exclusive)

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While doing press for “Love Story,” Constance Zimmer kept a part of her own health story to herself — her diagnosis with stage zero breast cancer.

She talked to “Extra” about going public with her story now to raise awareness and inspire women to get checked.

Constance explained, “I feel bad because there’s a lot of people that I have been with for the last six months that didn't know,” adding, “I always knew I was going to talk about it.”

Last December, after her mother suddenly died from cardiac arrest, Constance went in for a full body scan and got the devastating diagnosis.

Zimmer said it is called, “Stage zero breast cancer because it is a form of cancer but it just has not spread yet and become a number.”

Dr. Lisa Newman, who is Chief of Breast Surgery at Weill Cornell Presbyterian Hospital Network, also told us, “Stage zero breast cancer means that we have found the cancer at a point where the cancer cells are not biologically capable of metastasizing outside of the breast to spread to other organs.”

She said that catching cancer that early leads to a 98% survival rate.

Dr. Newman added, “This is one of the reasons why screening with mammography and early detection are so very important.”

Constance has been cancer-free for seven months, but she chose to keep the health scare to herself while she did press and celebrated her Emmy nomination for “Love Story.”

“For me, I just felt like I didn't want my health to become the bigger story,” she told us. “I wanted to be living in and breathing in the celebratory-ness of the show and the nomination and all of that.”

Now, she's going public, sharing her story to raise awareness and inspire women to get checked.

Zimmer shared, “The amount of women and men who have been reaching out and saying, ‘I had the same diagnosis. I went through this alone. I didn’t share this with anyone. Thank you for sharing’… You never know when you put something like this out into the world what the reaction is going to be. But this was obviously my hope and my wish.”

And her wish for women everywhere is to go get checked.

“One in eight women will get diagnosed with breast cancer. It is everywhere. And if you get it early, you’ve done the work. Like, that’s it. That’s the message… Just don’t wait.”

Constance can’t wait to help with the Shoes for a Cure event later this month at New York’s Chelsea Market. A shopping spree featuring 10,000 pairs of donated shoes with proceeds helping to fund breast cancer research.

Zimmer has a message for fans, “Let’s help cure breast cancer together.”