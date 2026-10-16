Billy Ray Cyrus & Elizabeth Hurley Are Engaged (Report)

Disney/Michael Le Brecht

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley are leveling up in their relationship!

After more than a year of dating, Billy Ray proposed to Elizabeth, sources told Page Six.

Earlier this week, Elizabeth posted a selfie in which she wore a huge diamond sparkler.

Instagram

An insider told the outlet, “She’s filming ‘The ‘Burbs’; I hardly think this ring is a prop.”

On Thursday, Billy posted an Instagram with a cryptic ring emoji.

Along with a pic of himself, Billy wrote, “This is the most fertile solid ground I have stood on in a long time. Party’s in The Back with DELTONA went over a half million views in a few days. It’s fun. Speaking of … wait until you hear them on I Want My Mullet Back 20 year anniversary special. They also join me on a John Prine tribute track of the classic and still relevant to a whole new generation…. ‘Storm Windows’. 🪟 I like seeing peoples dreams come true. I’m so excited for the show this weekend teaming up with NASCAR in Phoenix !!! Kinda has a ring 💍 to it.”

In April 2025, Billy Ray and Elizabeth made it Instagram official by posting a loved-up kissing pic!

A month later, “Extra” spoke with Elizabeth, who gushed about her new beau.