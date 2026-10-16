Celebrity News October 16, 2026
Billy Ray Cyrus & Elizabeth Hurley Are Engaged (Report)
Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley are leveling up in their relationship!
After more than a year of dating, Billy Ray proposed to Elizabeth, sources told Page Six.
Earlier this week, Elizabeth posted a selfie in which she wore a huge diamond sparkler.
An insider told the outlet, “She’s filming ‘The ‘Burbs’; I hardly think this ring is a prop.”
On Thursday, Billy posted an Instagram with a cryptic ring emoji.
Along with a pic of himself, Billy wrote, “This is the most fertile solid ground I have stood on in a long time. Party’s in The Back with DELTONA went over a half million views in a few days. It’s fun. Speaking of … wait until you hear them on I Want My Mullet Back 20 year anniversary special. They also join me on a John Prine tribute track of the classic and still relevant to a whole new generation…. ‘Storm Windows’. 🪟 I like seeing peoples dreams come true. I’m so excited for the show this weekend teaming up with NASCAR in Phoenix !!! Kinda has a ring 💍 to it.”
In April 2025, Billy Ray and Elizabeth made it Instagram official by posting a loved-up kissing pic!
A month later, “Extra” spoke with Elizabeth, who gushed about her new beau.
At an event for Breast Cancer Research Foundation, she shared, “It’s really nice when couples can support each other. I do feel very supportive of him, and yes, he wanted to be here tonight, he had something he had to do in Tennessee, but he is supportive and, you know, he sends us the best wishes for tonight — wishes he could be here.”