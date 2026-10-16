Billy Joel Reveals He Can’t Drive or Perform Due to Brain Disorder

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Billy Joel’s health is forcing him to take a step back from driving and performing.

In 2025, Joel, 77, revealed that he was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a brain disorder where there’s too much cerebral spinal fluid buildup.

Now, he’s opening up to The Hollywood Reporter about his health and his decision to sell 70 motorcycles from his personal collection.

The singer shared, “My health is good. I have this thing called hydrocephalus. It used to be called water on the brain, so it affects your balance, it affects your memory, it affects your vision, your hearing. But I’m okay. They call it a brain disorder, but it’s not that serious. It’s just something that affects your balance, mostly.”

When the Piano Man was asked if he would ever tour again, he said, “I don’t know. I have to take a series of tests before I know, but I can’t drive right now. I’m not allowed to drive. And I can’t do performances because what the neurologist told me, every time you do a show, it’s like you’re getting a concussion.”

Billy said the danger is “the volume.”

“Rock ‘n’ roll is loud, man. Rock ‘n’ roll made me deaf already,” he said. “So, it’s the lighting, the sound, the stress of the show, the audience, the energy of the performance. There’s a lot going on when you’re onstage. And they said, ‘Well, you really shouldn’t be doing that right now.’ So, they have to test me further to see if I can go back and do performing again, which I would like to be able to do.”

His health is also tied into his decision to hold a Gooding Christie’s auction to sell off many of his motorcycles.

Joel said, “Well, I ended up having over a hundred motorcycles, and the truth is you can only ride one at a time. I’m into my 70s now, and I realized I can’t ride as much as I used to. I don’t want to die like a bug on a windshield.”

On top of that, with hydrocephalus making “driving a little bit iffy” he “realized it’s time for me to turn it over to somebody else.”

The star shared, “I love motorcycles. I love biking. I love driving. I love the anonymity of it. And I love the customization of these bikes, the modifications, the messing around with things. I was not a collector. I was actually a rider. So, I figured it was just time to let it go.”

THR had to ask if the “Uptown Girl” motorcycle is up for sale, the one he and Christie Brinkley ride away on at the end of the music video.