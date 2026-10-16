Abbie Cornish & Kal Penn Talk New Movie Exposing Anna Nicole Smith’s Final Days

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“Extra” chatted with Abbie Cornish and Kal Penn about “Trust Me, I’m a Doctor,” their new film that explores Anna Nicole Smith’s disturbing final days in 2007 before she died of an accidental drug overdose.

Abbie plays Anna Nicole, whose life was littered with scandals, weird romances, out-of-control behavior, and drug addiction.

Despite everything, Abbie commented, “I knew that her heart and her soul and who she was was going to be was good.”

As for taking on the role of the larger-than-life star, Cornish noted, “I’m not sure if I knew how I was going to do it. I was ready to take the leap. I was ready for the challenge.”

Kal is Anna’s personal physician Dr. Sandeep Kapoor. The movie is based on his memoir and his trial and acquittal on felony charges related to prescribing pain meds to Smith.

Kai praised Abbie’s portrayal of Anna, saying, “Abbie is an incredible actor. I loved getting to know her. We don’t have that many scenes together since the movie is really about Kapoor’s story.”

Kai shared his take on Anna and Kapoor’s relationship, saying, “Dr. Kapoor is drawn to Anna’s personality, her aura. I think Abbie just nailed that. I play him from before he kind of inherits her as a patient.”

“I didn’t do a lot of research on the real Anna because the character that I played didn’t know much about her before they started their doctor-patient relationship and then their friendship,” Kal noted.

Cal admits the relationship became an issue.