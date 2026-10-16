‘A Different World’ Star Cornell Young IV on Getting the Call from Debbie Allen: ‘This Is Crazy’ (Exclusive)

The Tyler Twins/Netflix

“Extra” chatted with Cornell Young IV, who’s starring on Netflix’s hit “A Different World” reboot.

Cornell plays Shaquille “Five Star” Johnson, the charismatic all-star quarterback and son of the original series’ popular character Ron Johnson.

Cornell said of the positive response to the new series, “Honestly, it’s just a true blessing. You know, we come together to create something so beautiful, something that was so iconic — to get such an amazing reception from the audience and from the people, it’s indescribable.”

Cornell opened up about his audition, saying, “I’m doing the audition process and, you know, getting called for the [music] chemistry read. Debbie Allen calling me, ‘Hey, is this Cornell? This is Debbie Allen.’ I’m like, ‘This is crazy.’ You know, it was just all so beautiful… So, to come to the chemistry read and meet my other five castmates and really just being there and feeling like we was on cloud nine… We felt something special.”

Young kept his life-changing casting private until the very last minute.

He admitted, “I didn't tell my family until I was about to head off to shoot the pilot… Sometimes, you got to sit with it with yourself. It was just me and God.”