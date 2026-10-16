‘90 Day Fiancé’s’ Kara Leona on ‘Liberating’ Experience on ‘Hunt for Love’ (Exclusive)

“90 Day Fiancé” star Kara Leona visits “Extra” to dish on dating on “90 Day: Hunt for Love,” airing Mondays on TLC.

Kara explained that the show is combination of stars from “90 Day Fiancé” and some who have never appeared on the franchise.

She said, “We're all kind of dating each other and seeing what kind of connections form and hopefully love comes out of it.”

After Leona appeared on previous shows with her ex-husband Guillermo Rojer, she said, “It feels great to be able to just move in my own way and not be tethered to someone necessarily. Like it feels really liberating.”

She teased that fans will see her constant struggle between “heart and head” and says she has no regrets.

Kara explained, “I think it’s the classic struggle of heart and head. You know, it’s like I know on paper what I should be looking for, but the heart wants what it wants sometimes. So, it’s like kind of me just battling like urge over like logic.”