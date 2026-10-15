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Indie rocker Jake Luppen, 31, is updating fans on his health journey.

The Hippo Campus frontman took to Instagram to let fans know he must undergo brain surgery.

Luppen explained, “About seven years ago, a migraine-prompted MRI revealed a 9 mm lesion on my brain, right near my basil ganglia. This past summer a routine scan showed some possible growth in this lesion, which prompted an EEG test - to my surprise, the panic symptoms I had been experiencing were actually focal seizures.”

His medical team at Mayo decided he must undergo a craniotomy as a biopsy would be too dangerous.

Jake shared, “This kind of open brain surgery lasts for about six hours and requires that I’m awake so that they can safely access what they believe is a stage two glioma (slow growing, low grade brain tumor).”



Luppen, who will go in for surgery on November 6, explained, “They’ll remove as much of the lesion as possible and then send it off for testing. Once we know what it is, we’ll know how to treat it.”