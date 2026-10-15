Rob Lowe on Two Giant Movie Roles He Lost Out on to Tom Cruise (Exclusive)

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Rob Lowe chats with "Extra's' Mona Kosar Abdi about his new comedy “The Musical," which is one of the wildest movies he’s ever done!

He shared, "I think audiences are starved for comedy that takes their breath away, this one does it.”

Lowe explained the plot, saying, "I play a very ambitious high school principal and my girlfriend is the art teacher. The drama teacher likes the art teacher and so he wants to sabotage me and the best way to do that is to make sure that we do not win the blue ribbon for best play.”

He teased, "I cannot tell you what the musical is about, but imagine the most offensive, horrifying subject matter that a musical could be about and that’s what it is.”

Talking about his own theater days, he said. "I was a theater kid. I wasn't a beach volleyball player or a football player. I wasn't even a surfer. I was not in the cool crowd because I was a theater nerd… I definitely got the last laugh.”

After landing a role in “The Outsiders” he said his life “changed overnight.”

"I did 'The Outsiders' in my senior year of high school and everything changed."

Plus, he talks about the two giant movie roles he lost out on to Tom Cruise.

"I got a hold of scripts that had already gone, without my knowing it, to Tom Cruise. And that was 'Top Gun,’ which was always going to be Tom and 'Jerry Magcguire.’ People get the roles they're meant to get."