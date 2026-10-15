Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make First Joint Public Appearance Since U.K. Return

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a splash at their first joint appearance since returning to the U.K. in August.

The couple paid a visit to Nottingham, the same city in which they made their first royal outing together in 2017!

As they arrived on Thursday, Harry and Meghan greeted about 100 people on their way to the Community Recording Studio (CRS). Markle was gifted with balloons and bouquets of flowers as she chatted with the crowd.

People magazine reports Meghan spoke with schoolchildren and told one well-wisher “It’s great to be back.” When another showed her a photo from her 2017 visit, she replied, “That’s so special.”

Meghan wore head-to-toe British designers, including a turtleneck, coat, and earrings by Joseph and a skirt by The Fold London, People reports. Markle completed the look with Jennifer Chamandi heels.

Community Recording Studio launched in 1991. According to the charity, it has “put professional recording equipment in the hands of young people from one of the most deprived neighborhoods in England, and did not charge them for it.”

What started as a three-year project is still going strong today.

People reports the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with musician, poet, and youth mentor Jah Digga, who credits CRS with helping him move away from gang involvement as a child. They also watched an acting workshop.

Meghan participated in a bracelet-making workshop with young girls.

Trevor Rose, CEO and co-founder of the CRS, told People, “Harry’s been a few times — we’re used to him coming and always having a big impact when he comes. But for him to want to bring Meg as well and to hear that she wanted to find out more about what we are and what we do is incredible.”

Harry and Meghan were then headed to visit Epic Partners.

According to the charity, they aim to “inspire and empower individuals to reach their full potential” through “engaging sports activities, impactful youth programs, personalized mentoring, and a variety of other initiatives.”

CRS and Epic were part of a Royal Foundation initiative called Full Effect from 2013-2020. Harry and Meghan used to be part of the Royal Foundation with Prince William and Kate Middleton but left in 2019. They established their own charitable organization while William and Kate continued with the Royal Foundation.