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Kelly Clarkson was back in the spotlight on Wednesday amid her feud with Brooklyn toy store Art of Play.

The singer and the store have been at odds over what went down when she stopped by the store on Saturday and tried to buy an animatronic bird.

On Wednesday, Kelly took the stage at Allegiant Stadium for a corporate event in Las Vegas.

In video posted by @jpasc24, Kelly wears a sophisticated all-black ensemble and is all smiles as she sings her hits onstage. The star even asks the crowd, “Are you all ready for a good night?”

Kelly Clarkson returned to the stage amid her Art of Play bird drama, looking happy as she performed at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for a corporate event. (🎥: jpasc24) https://t.co/PuUfqMMK9D @extratv

Kelly had claimed on social media that she was treated as if she couldn’t afford an animatronic bird named Molly at the store. The bird is valued at $15,000.

Kelly compared her treatment by the store to a famous Julia Roberts scene from “Pretty Woman.”

Art of Play responded on social media that they hoped to “clear things up with Kelly someday” and that the mechanical singing bird, Molly, was never for sale because “it plays an important role in the magic shows” they host at the shop. They also claimed the bird is “permanently attached to the wall.”

The web series “Pablo Torre Finds Out” obtained the security footage, which has no audio, and revealed it on Tuesday night’s episode. Watch it here.

In the video, Kelly finds the animatronic bird and has a conversation with a shop owner or employee in front of the bird.

They talk for a short time, and then part ways. As Kelly walks away, the shopkeeper seems to look back at her and point at something, but she doesn’t see him.

Soon after, Kelly puts back the merchandise she’s holding and walks toward the door with her hands clasped. Before leaving, she turns around and says something to another employee, who is behind the register, while gesturing with her hands.

He puts his hand up and says something back.

Previously, Clarkson claimed on X that there was a $15,000 price tag next to the bird and that the employee said in a condescending tone, “Yes, it’s for sale, but it costs $15,000, so if you’d like me to find something comparable for you, I can."

Torre confirmed the price tag on the wall does exist, but “refers to the only other version of Molly, the automaton bird, in existence.”

He said that second bird is in the possession of Seattle-based artist Bliss Kolb, who created Molly.

Pablo reported Art of Play does have $2,000 automaton birds in stock made by German clockmakers.

“Extra” recently spoke with Art of Play co-owner Adam Rubin, who said, “This is an insane misunderstanding. Nothing happened in this shop to justify her scolding our shopkeeper on the way out, but I can let that go. Everybody has a bad day... But things changed when she used her platform to attack us.”