Hilary Swank, 52, Shows Off Baby Bump After Baby #3 Announcement

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On Wednesday, Hilary Swank announced that she’s expecting her third child at 52!

The following day, Swank bared her growing baby bump while stepping out in New York City.

Swank is already the mother of twins Aya and Ohm, 3, with husband Philip Schneider.

Hilary and Philip’s third child is due in December.

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Swank recently opened up about having kids later in life.

In May, she told People magazine, “It just worked out that I had babies this much later in life. It wasn’t that I didn’t want them earlier. There were a lot of things that kept that from happening, and so I can really take time to be with them.”

Hilary added, “I feel like I get a lot of Mother’s Days other than actual Mother’s Day because of being able to be so present with them.”

Swank was focused on her acting career for decades.

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She noted, “I knew I wanted kids someday, but I wasn’t planning what that would look like. I know it’s so different for everyone, but for me, if I had had a kid in my 20s or my 30s, I think I’d be a much different parent than I am now.”

“I feel like I have that more kind of ability to really give them my attention in a way that I wouldn’t have as much at that point because it would’ve been pulled between the two in a very distinct way,” Swank pointed out. “In my career being so established, I have the ability to kind of step in and step out when I choose, and that is just such a blessing.”

According to Swank, she now has “much more patience and bandwidth” to take care of her kids.