Hayden Panettiere 911 Call Reveals Boyfriend’s Brother Tried Frantically to Save Her

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Newly released 911 audio captures the frantic effort to save Hayden Panettiere’s life.

On the call, her boyfriend Brian Hickerson’s brother Zach is panicked on the phone as they tried to revive her with help from 911 dispatch.

Zach asked the dispatcher, “Oh, God, oh, my God — you do like CPR or something?”

During the call, Zach told the dispatcher that he came over to the apartment after church and his brother was inside the residence.

According to multiple outlets, Zach said, “He woke up, and his girl... she’s unconscious.”

The 911 operator then asked Zach to locate a defibrillator, but he was unsuccessful. When they asked if Hayden was breathing, Zach responded, “No, I don’t think so.”

The operator then instructed Zach to do CPR, saying, "Okay, we need to start CPR. I’m going to tell you how to do CPR, okay? We’re gonna start with ventilation first. I need you to lay her flat on her back and remove anything from under her head.”

As Zach was performing CPR, the operator told him to “start counting” the number of chest compressions.

Emergency personnel then arrived.

A death investigation is still underway, but it was revealed that Panettiere died from “toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol, and Quetiapine.”

Hayden’s manner of death was ruled an accident.