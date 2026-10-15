‘Bringing Up Bates’ Star Carlin Bates Expecting Baby #4

Instagram

Carlin Bates, 28, is pregnant!

“The Bringing Up Bates” star and her husband Evan Stewart are expecting their fourth baby in May.

She announced the news on Instagram with a maternity shoot and the message, “Baby No. 4.”

Carlin included a carousel of images, one of which was a family photo with Layla, 6, Zade, 4, and Navy, 1.

Bates wore a long white dress for the shoot as she showed off her baby bump.

The family also posed with ultrasound photos in a number of pics.

Carlin, who married Evan in 2019, opened up to People magazine about how she found out she was pregnant.

“Evan and I did a couples challenge gift exchange we saw on social media, and as a joke, he bought me a pregnancy test,” Carlin explained. “Later that day, I took the test for fun with our 1-year-old, and I was SHOCKED it was positive!”

She added, “I usually love planning something cute to tell Evan, but I was so surprised I immediately told him. We just stood there staring at the test, trying to process what we were seeing. It was so unexpected, but somehow feels like the most perfect addition to our family. We truly couldn’t be happier.”

They aren’t sure about finding out the gender in advance.

Carlin said, “We found out with two of our babies, but with our tiebreaker, Navy Kate, we waited and were surprised. We loved both experiences, which is making the decision even harder this time. If we do decide to find out, we’ll probably wait until around the 20-week mark. So I guess we’ll just have to keep everyone updated!”

She said of expanding her family’s big brood, “I come from such a big family, so there are always babies around, and everyone genuinely gets so excited. What makes me laugh is that this is somewhere in the late 40s for grandbabies for my parents, and somehow, they’re still shocked and just as excited every single time.”

Bates also talked about the challenges of pregnancy.

“Pregnancy-wise, this one has been pretty similar to my others. I usually start getting sick around six weeks,” she said. "Evan always jokes that I say I’d rather do labor and delivery 100 times than be pregnant because pregnancy just hits me hard. As far as cravings go, meat is usually a hard no for me, so carbs have basically been carrying me through this pregnancy.”