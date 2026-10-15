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Anna Gunn is speaking out for the first time since the death of her “Breaking Bad” co-star RJ Mitte.

Mitte’s rep confirmed to People magazine that the 34-year-old died by suicide on Monday.

Gunn played Skyler White on “Breaking Bad,” and Mitte played her son Walter White Jr.

Anna opened up about RJ in a heartbreaking statement to Us Weekly.

She said, “I’ll never forget meeting RJ when he was only 14 years old. I was immediately struck by the depth and complexity of someone so young.”

Gunn described him as a “gentle and bold, exceedingly kind, and wickedly funny” person, who was also “a bit rebellious (like any teenager) yet eager to learn and hone his craft."

The 58-year-old referenced RJ’s cerebral palsy diagnosis, saying, “Above all, he was doggedly determined that his disability would not impede him, but would instead give him the opportunity to enlighten and educate others through his nakedly truthful portrayal of Walt ‘Flynn’ Jr."

She went on, “How lucky I was to play his TV mom, to watch him evolve and expand as an actor and human being as the seasons went by, and for all the years after as he continued to serve his community with tireless advocacy and philanthropic work. I was so proud of him; we all were.”

Gunn continued, “There truly are no words to express the heartbreak of a loss this profound, the loss of a beautiful young man who had such an impact upon this world, with still so much ahead of him.”

Focusing on the positive, she said, “What I choose to remember and cherish today are the quiet, personal moments I shared with my beloved TV son. Moments of mutual support and understanding, of belly-aching laughter and silliness, of care and deep love. You live in my heart forever, my dearest RJ.”

Bryan Cranston, who played Anna’s on-screen husband Walter White, previously paid tribute to RJ on Instagram.

“I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight,” he said. “RJ Mitte, my sweet son on ‘Breaking Bad’ has died.”

He recalled, “I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm.”

“Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never - ever - allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head on with great determination.”

Bryan went on, “Always listening to the advice that his TV parents (Anna Gunn and myself) gave him - but being a teenager, sometimes mischievously ignoring the counsel in order to learn the hard way… He was one of the stars of a hit TV show - but still a kid.”

He said RJ was “pretty raw” when they shot the pilot in 2007, but said “little by little we watched him grow into a really fine actor.”

Cranston appreciated how Mitte “parlayed his experience on the show to be a vocal advocate for performers with disabilities, and was the head of a philanthropic organization with a focus on helping the disabled community.”

Bryan continued, “All that promise and potential now is such a loss.”

He added, “It is especially devastating to hear that he took his own life. Why?”

Bryan revealed they had just been making plans to get together in the weeks before RJ died.

“We were texting each other just a few weeks ago - figuring out when we could meet for lunch,” Cranston wrote. “I don’t know if that lunch would have changed his future… But I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on ‘Breaking Bad’ dimmed…”

He closed with, “I’ll miss you, son.”