Alex Warren on DMing John Mayer for Collab, Grief & Hopes to Be Girl Dad (Exclusive)

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Last week, Grammy-nominated singer Alex Warren performed his hit songs “Ordinary” and “Fever Dream” in front of his hardcore fans at the Grammy Museum in downtown L.A.

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Alex before he hit the stage, discussing his journey to music stardom, his second studio album “WILDCHILD,” and experiencing grief from losing his parents.

Warren faced major adversity before his breakthrough song “Ordinary,” including homelessness and the death of his parents.

He shared, “My wife and I, we live right down the street from the place we used to be homeless at, and every time we drive past it, we kind of, like, have this little moment together and it feels like the end credits of a movie in some sense of like, ‘How crazy is this?’ We have this conversation a lot. We’ll be walking on the beach and just randomly, just kind of, like, talk about it, and it doesn’t feel real and it feels like we’re talking about someone else’s life.”

Warren is pinching himself every day, saying, “I’m constantly living someone else’s life.”

As for what he would say to his younger self, Alex shared, “Oftentimes growing up, I was so consumed with the idea that everything was out to get me… When things happened to me, I would have these crazy panic attacks and I would just feel like the walls were caving in in some ways… Looking back on that time, I didn’t realize the gift it was of being alone… having these moments where you’re able to be with yourself. I’ve learned a lot of things about myself.”

Nowadays, Warren is performing in front of thousands of people on his “Finding (More) Family on the Road” world tour.

While Alex might be performing in 20,000-seat venues, it’s still a “very intimate” experience for fans.

He shared, “They bring their parents in ashes or their dogs, or they dress up in costumes… People feel safe to be surrounded by a bunch of people who won’t judge them, and that’s what my concert is… It’s really cool to see all those people, and they get to talk about their parents that they lost. They get to talk about a friend that they lost.”

Warren lost his father James Hughes to kidney cancer at age 9. In 2021, he lost his mother, who died of liver and renal failure after years of alcohol addiction.

His parents’ passings inspired many of his songs, including “Eternity,” “Heaven with You,” and “Save You a Seat.”

He said, “Oftentimes, when you lose someone, you think, ‘I can’t create memories with them anymore.’ And that’s what hits you hard is when you think about that person you lost, you think about the fact you can’t call them anymore. And I think that when they bring them to my show, they keep them alive with the songs they sing and think about them. I think it’s reigniting something that a lot of people lost.”

Alex even included his father’s voice in a song called “I Miss You More,” which is featured on “WILDCHILD.”

It still makes Alex emotional when he hears the song.

He explained, “I did everything that my dad told me to do and I accomplished it and I look back and he’s not there to tell him that I did it, and these recordings my friends put together of his voice or him telling me that he’s proud of me and all these things I never got to hear and was really, really beautiful to be able to hear that for the first time.”

One of James’ favorite musicians was John Mayer, who plays guitar on “I Miss You More.”

Warren recalled, “I wanted to put my dad and John on a song. My final song that I wrote about my dad… And so, I had written a minute and a half at the end guitar solo and I had DMed John and I said, ‘John, respectfully, you're holding this up, dude. Like... I’m not going to be able to put my album out unless you do it, so forever this will be an album that never sees the light of day unless you do this guitar solo. No pressure.’ He responded to me like three days later and he’s like, ‘I would love to do it.’”

“It’ll outlive me,” Warren noted. “It’ll outlive everyone.”

Alex’s father left him a letter before he died, but the singer didn’t read it until sometime later.

Warren explained, “I thought I lost my letter. I thought I lost it so long ago. And I never got the nerve to read it. And one day I’m like, ‘I really want to read this letter. Like, I really want to get to know my dad.’ I feel like I pushed it off for so long I started to forget who he was, and I wanted to know what he had said to me.”

Alex’s new album is inspired by the nickname that his father gave him.

He quipped, “He called me ‘wild child.’ I was a 6-year-old kid who, whenever he saw a camcorder and my dad look at me, I wanted to impress him so bad… I was climbing a tree hoping he’d find me… I would jump off a [playset] and just, like, try to backflip. I was always hurting myself and he’d call me a wild child.’”

During his concerts, Warren admits often still looks for his parents in the crowd.

Opening up about processing grief, Warren said, “My life is built around them. I didn’t get to know my dad very well, yet I write like him. I talk like him. People say my voice sounds like him. I’ve always just, you know, hear stories about my dad… I think that there’s part of you, whenever you lose someone, there’s the denial, like regardless of how long it’s been, there’s still a piece of me that thinks he’s still around. When I play these shows, I’m singing songs about him… There’s that sliver piece of me that hopes that when I look in the crowd, I’ll see them.”

Warren still has conversations with his parents throughout the day. He said, “Before I eat, before I surf, before I do anything."

Alex is comfortable talking about grief, saying, “Grief is really important. You get to grieve because you got to love.”

Speaking of love, Warren’s relationship with his wife Kouvr also inspired his songs like “Carry You Home” and “Ordinary.”

He shared, “When I wrote ‘Ordinary,' I wanted to send my wife a song and say, ‘This is how I feel about you. I feel about us.’ And ever since then, I just started writing more and more… So, my songs about my parents are the ones I wish I could have said, and the songs that I have about my wife are the ones I want to say.”

Alex and Kouvr have kids on their mind!

Warren gushed, “She would be the best mom in the world.”

Since Warren grew up in a broken home, he explained, “I know exactly what not to do. I know exactly what it feels like to be loved and to lose that. And I my goal is one day when I’m fortunate enough to have a child and to be able to give them the life I wish I had.”

Alex wants to be a girl dad like Derek, saying, “I want a girl so bad.”

He added, “I think three girls would be the coolest thing in the world.”

Warren is getting ready to host the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in November.