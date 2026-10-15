‘90 Day’: Kara Tells Her Date She Makes ‘Spicy’ Content for Money on ‘Hunt for Love’ (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek at “90 Day: Hunt for Love”!

Kara and her date J.T. are chatting in the hot tub and she mentions everyone wanting to let loose and “shake some ass.”

J.T. teases he has seen her hips, adding he “peeked a little.”

In a confessional, Kara admits, “When J.T. says, ‘Oh, I, like, had a peek,’ I thought he was talking about seeing my online business because I make and sell spicy content.”

She ends up telling him about it in the hot tub, saying, “I do lots of various income streams, right? Music, television. But one of them is platform where you can make money.”

He asks, “Is it like a spicy platform?”

Kara confirms, “Spicy.”

He then asks, “Would you, like, would you be upset at someone for, like, not being okay with it?”