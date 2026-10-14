Selena Gomez on ‘Sweet’ 1st Wedding Anniversary with Benny Blanco in Their PJs! (Exclusive)

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Selena Gomez wowed in a red Prada dress at her fourth annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit in support of their mission to increase access to youth mental health services and education.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Selena about holding the event for a fourth year.

She said, “It actually doesn’t feel real. We started this, I mean, before we even sold the product, it was important for us to create this impact fund because we know exactly what’s needed. And in my millennial era, to my sister’s alpha, it's just more than ever, people need and young people need the support that they just can’t find.”

Gomez has always been open about her mental health with fans. She commented, “I think it’s important for people to know that sometimes things look a lot shinier in pictures and that it’s okay to feel not okay sometimes and where you can turn and the people that you really can depend on, and hopefully Rare can have a good community that people can feel safe.”

This year, Hollywood has lost many young people, including Presley Gerber, R.J. Mitte and Chad Lowe’s daughter Fiona.

Selena reacted, “It’s actually making me so sad. This is getting really hard to even look through the news, but I’m grateful we have things like this because it does remind people that we can take a step forward, slowly but surely.”

When asked if things are getting any better, Gomez replied, “Oh, I don’t know. I don’t even know if I have that answer, unfortunately. I wish I did, but I just hope for the best.”

Selena and her husband Benny Blanco just celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Calling it “so sweet,” Gomez shared, “Oh, we actually just ate a piece of cake and watched videos in our pajamas.”