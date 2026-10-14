Quinta Brunson Reveals Which ‘Abbott Elementary’ Character Was Inspired by Her Mother

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Quinta Brunson is the brains behind one of the biggest comedies on TV!

“Extra” spoke with the “Abbott Elementary” star about the show, which was inspired by her mom Norma Jean Brunson and her favorite former teacher Ms. Abbott.

Quinta shared, “The focus for me was Barbara, and Barbara was based on my mother.”

Ms. Barbara Howard is played by Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Referencing her own character on the show, Quinta explained, “Janine became the eyes that we wanted the audience to see Abbott through and I take the responsibility very… it’s a big responsibility acting that because I don’t believe I’m as optimistic as the character Janine is.”

“Abbott Elementary” has won four Emmys so far and is in its sixth season!

Brunson said, “It just has been an incredible recognition of so much hard work. It’s very humbling and inspiring and really wonderful to see.”

Before Quinta got her big beak with “Abbott Elementary,” she was a struggling L.A. artist and video producer for BuzzFeed.

She also appeared in six episodes of “A Black Lady Sketch Show.”

“Extra” recently spoke with Variety’s Clayton Davis, who spoke about Quinta’s rise to fame.