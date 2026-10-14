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Kelly Clarkson’s visit to the Art of Play toy shop in Brooklyn was caught on security cam.

The singer and the store have been at odds over what went down when she stopped by the store on Saturday.

Kelly claimed on social media that she was treated as if she couldn’t afford a $15,000 animatronic bird named Molly at the store. She even compared the moment to a famous Julia Roberts scene from “Pretty Woman.”

Art of Play responded on social that they hoped to “clear things up with Kelly someday” and that the mechanical singing bird, Molly, was never for sale because “it plays an important role in the magic shows” they host at the shop. They also claimed the bird is “permanently attached to the wall.”

The web series “Pablo Torre Finds Out” obtained the security footage, which has no audio, and revealed it on Tuesday night’s episode. Watch it here.

In the video, Kelly enters the store wearing baggy jeans, a yellow T-shirt, a baseball cap, and a backpack. She looks like everyone else in the store.

She browses the merchandise, picking items up as she goes. The store has a policy of encouraging shoppers to touch and handle merchandise.

Then, Kelly finds the animatronic bird and has a conversation with a shop owner or employee in front of the bird.

They talk for a short time, and then part ways. As Kelly walks away, the shop keeper seems to look back at her and point at something, but she doesn’t see him.

Soon after, Kelly puts back the merchandise she’s holding and walks toward the door with her hands clasped. Before leaving, she turns around and says something to another employee, who is behind the register, while gesturing with her hands.

He puts his hand up and says something back.

Previously, Clarkson claimed on X that there was a $15,000 price tag next to the bird and that the employee said in a condescending tone, “Yes, it’s for sale, but it costs $15,000, so if you’d like me to find something comparable for you, I can."

Torre confirmed the price tag on the wall does exist, but “refers to the only other version of Molly, the automaton bird, in existence.”

He said that second bird is in the possession of Seattle-based artist, Bliss Kolb, who created Molly.

Pablo reports Art of Play does have $2,000 automaton birds in stock made by German clockmakers.

“Extra” recently spoke with Art of Play co-owner Adam Rubin, who said, “This is an insane misunderstanding. Nothing happened in this shop to justify her scolding our shopkeeper on the way out, but I can let that go. Everybody has a bad day... But things changed when she used her platform to attack us.”