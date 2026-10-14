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Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are parents again!

The couple just welcomed a baby girl named Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey on Oct. 12.

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Kaley shared the happy news on Instagram along with photos of their daughter.

Cuoco wrote, "There are no words to describe this feeling once again. What a blessing . We are so grateful for the crazy wild up and down journey that brought us to our little Philo!”

The couple is already mom and dad to Matilda, 3, and Kaley added, "Family officially complete 😭Time to bring Matilda’s baby home! 😂💕”

The actress gave her fiancé a shoutout, saying, "@tommypelphrey life exploded the minute we met, and the gifts keep coming. I love you forever , girl daddy! 💘”

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“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Tom about the baby backstage at the Emmys last month and he said he was, "So excited. So ready, so incredible. I mean, what a time… What a time to celebrate.”

He said he’s planning to take some time off to be a stay-at-home dad “until something calls that makes me absolutely have to leave my house.”