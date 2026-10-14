Justin Baldoni Returns to Spotlight with ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Taping

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Justin Baldoni has kept a low profile since his “It Ends with Us” legal battle with Blake Lively.

On Tuesday, Baldoni stepped out for a rare public outing at a taping of “Dancing with the Stars” with his wife Emily.

The couple were guests of host Julianne Hough on Super Bowl Night. During the show, Baldoni was seen smiling while clapping for the performances.

A source told Page Six, “Justin’s wife Emily and their two kids will be with him. They’ll be special guests of Julianne Hough who is a longtime family friend.”

Ten years ago, Justin and Julianne became friends while working on the documentary series “My Last Days,” which he directed.

Days before his appearance on “Dancing with the Stars,” Justin, Emily, and their kids enjoyed a fun day at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Universal Studios Hollywood

It looks like Justin and Emily are spending some time in Los Angeles after recently relocating to Nashville from California.

Months ago, a source told People magazine, “It’s obviously been an incredibly difficult time for the whole family, but Nashville has given them a fresh start.”

The insider added, “Right now, their focus is really on family and moving forward.”

In May, Justin and Blake reached a settlement in their ugly court battle.

Lively and Baldoni’s legal teams released a statement to “Extra” after the news broke.

Justin’s Wayfarer lawyers Bryan Freedman and Ellyn Garofalo and Blake’s attorneys Michael Gottlieb and Esra Hudson stated, “The end product — the movie ‘It Ends with Us’ — is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life. Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors — and all survivors — is a goal that we stand behind.”

The statement continued, "We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard. We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online.”

Lively and Baldoni had been in a legal dispute since just before Christmas 2024. It began when she filed a civil rights complaint in California, followed by a lawsuit in New York, accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of their film — an adaptation of “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover. She also alleged that Baldoni launched a retaliatory smear campaign against her.

Baldoni denied all of Lively’s allegations.

In July, Justin and Emily spoke out after the settlement without ever mentioning Blake by name.

Justin explained, “We have not spoken publicly for the better part of the last two years, and it’s not because we haven’t had anything to say, because Lord knows we have, but it just felt like every time we went to make a video like this, we wanted to speak, something was telling us not to.”

After talking and praying, Emily said, “This feels like the moment,” adding, “There’s so much to say.”

They insisted there was too much to say in one video, but Emily shared, “But what does feel important is that we can genuinely say that we are sitting here today feeling immense gratitude for so many things, and so many people and so many things that have happened to us.”

Justin added, “Gratitude has saved us.”

Emily said that while they are grateful, “It doesn’t negate the injustice and the pain that we have also felt in the last few years. We’ve had to wrestle with so many things and try to understand so many things, like how could something like this even happen? Let alone disguised as a fight for women. So much to unpack.”

She said, “The truth is, reality is there’s been a lot of trauma for us to move through as a family, which also makes it hard to speak.”

Justin weighed in, “What I will say is that there have been so many painful things that have been spoken into existence over the last couple of years. That created so much noise, and we didn’t want to add to the noise. So we just wanted to let the justice system run its course.”

Emily said, “The truth and the facts have spoken for themselves and here we are.”

Justin said when people see them on the street they want to know how they are doing.