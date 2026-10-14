James Gunn on Building ‘Clayface’ into DC Universe: ‘So Touching & Unique’ (Exclusive)

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DC Studios boss James Gunn spoke to “Extra” at the L.A. premiere of “Clayface.”

Gunn said the horror movie wasn’t part of the DC plan, but it was too good to pass up!

In the movie, Gotham’s Hollywood leading man Matt Hagen is horribly disfigured. He undergoes a cutting-edge treatment to restore his looks, but it comes with a price. He starts to lose his grip on reality and spiraling down a destructive path.

Gunm said, “It wasn’t something we anticipated building into the universe, but it was so good and so moving and so touching and unique that we knew we had to do it.”

He also praised star Tom Rhys Harries.

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“A lot of people auditioned for this role, but both me and Matt Reeves sort of fell immediately in love with Tom because he’s got something that very few young actors do. He’s a great actor. He’s a good-looking guy, and he's just charismatic as hell.”

“Extra” also talked to Tom, who said, “The story and the script that I initially got was just so, like, arresting in and of itself and then to have the backdrop of DC and Batman and, you know, all of those elements.”

He said of the effects in the film, “There’s a lot of, like, goop and guts and gore, but I think the film in essence is a romantic film, I think, and Matt thinks he’s in a different film than the one he is in. Hopefully, that gore is earned because it only really is effective if [you] care about the characters.”