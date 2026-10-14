Getty Images

Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider are having another baby!

The 52-year-old star announced the news on Instagram with a fun video.

She shared a clip of the family, including 3-year-old twins Aya and Ohm, dancing in the dark with glow sticks on their bodies.

When Swank comes into view, she has a glow-stick baby on her belly.

Instagram

She wrote in the caption, “A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next, this one releases in December. 😉👼🏼🫶🏼.”

In 2024, Hilary opened up to “Extra” about becoming a mom.

She said, "I just think that having babies makes you feel deeper everything… I think it’s such a gift. I don’t know how else to say it.”

As for the inspiration behind their names, Swank explained, “Well, I we just met beautiful people in Lebanon and Syrian refugees, and so we thought this is a beautiful name and Ohm is a universal sound.”

Hilary also opened up to People magazine earlier this year about having kids later in life.

She shared, “It just worked out that I had babies this much later in life,” she said. “It wasn’t that I didn’t want them earlier. There were a lot of things that kept that from happening, and so I can really take time to be with them.”

The two-time Oscar winner explained that her career was more of a priority earlier on.

“I knew I wanted kids someday, but I wasn’t planning what that would look like,” she said. “I know it’s so different for everyone, but for me, if I had had a kid in my 20s or my 30s, I think I’d be a much different parent than I am now.”