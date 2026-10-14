Halle Berry Says Pic Taken by Son Maceo Doesn’t Prove Olivier Martinez’s Abuse Claims

Splash News

Halle Berry is firing back at her ex Olivier Martinez in new court documents.

In the docs obtained by “Extra,” Berry is responding to Olivier’s claims that she physically abused their son Maceo after he refused to take off his Oculus headset.

Last week, Olivier filed court docs, including a photo of Halle that was taken by Maceo after the incident.

According to Berry’s court docs, the pic doesn’t prove his abuse allegations.

The docs claimed that there isn’t any photo “depicting an injury to Maceo, any redness, any bruising, any mark on his neck.”

The declaration emphasized, “The only photograph Olivier identifies is a photograph of Halle, standing calmly, with hands in her pocket, feet away from Maceo.”

As part of her filing, Halle included texts, which she says proves Olivier has been twisting their custody arrangement.

In the court docs, Berry also explained by she doesn’t want their son testifying.

The court papers stated, “Van Hunt (“Van”) was physically present during the incident and is the only adult third-party eyewitness to the events at issue. Nahla Aubry has lived with Halle and Maceo for virtually Maceo’s entire life and is uniquely situated to observe their relationship, family dynamics, and Halle’s parenting over many years.

“Rather than welcome testimony from these witnesses with direct personal knowledge, Olivier dismisses their observations while elevating the testimony of a neurodivergent thirteen-year-old child who has spent the last two weeks primarily in Olivier’s care and with whom Olivier admittedly has been discussing the allegations, the litigation, and his anticipated testimony,” the docs went on.

While Martinez argued that Maceo should get the “opportunity to have his voice heard” in his court docs, Berry claims that Martinez “coached and manipulated” Maceo.

Berry’s docs claim that Martinez is “seeking relief while discounting the testimony of adult witnesses with direct personal knowledge of the relevant events.”

In response, Martinez’s lawyer Patrick Baghdaserians told People magazine, “We vehemently deny such allegations. The child is the primary victim here. Victims of abuse should be able to testify regarding the abuse inflicted upon them. We are not surprised that the opposing party does not want the child Maceo to testify. The opposing party is seemingly scared of what the child will say.”