Guillermo Rodriguez on ‘DWTS’ Fan Love & Toasting Elimination with a Margarita (Exclusive)

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Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson spoke to “Extra” as they said goodbye to the “Dancing with the Stars” ballroom after Super Bowl Night.

Guillermo made it all the way to Week 5, and we had to ask, “What hurts”?

He confessed, “To be honest, everything. My legs, my back, my neck, everything. Everything hurts.”

Despite getting booted from the show, Rodriguez said he planned to toast his elimination.

“I’m going to go home and celebrate,” he said. “I’m going to go and make me a margarita!”

Witney revealed, “He hasn’t had tequila in two months because I’ve made the rule. And so now he can. So that’s a positive of getting eliminated.”

Carson, who is expecting her third child, said Guillermo was always “looking out for me.”

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She said he was “making sure that I’m good and that I’m eating, am I drinking, am I sitting, am I resting enough? Like today, when we were doing the splits before we went live, he was like, ’Are you sure you want to do the splits?’ So, just always thinking about me. It‘s really special. It‘s been really sweet.”

Guillermo explained, “I was worried because I know women are the best and she can do whatever she wants, but I was worried about the baby and everything. And I was worried it might, she might get hurt, fall down or something, you know? But we were a good team.”

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The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” star also reacted to the fan love, saying, “I was very surprised… when I see all the comments and everything and people voting and people saying, ‘We love you! America love you! You make us so happy right now. The gas is so expensive, everything is so expensive, and when we see you dance you make us so happy.’”