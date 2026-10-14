Bob Odenkirk Mourns ‘Breaking Bad’ Co-Star RJ Mitte: ‘Deeply Sad’

Getty Images

Bob Odenkirk is remembering his “Breaking Bad” co-star RJ Mitte, 34, who died this week.

Mitte’s rep confirmed to People magazine that the 34-year-old died by suicide on Monday.

Odenkirk told the magazine in a statement that RJ was a “good person who shared his personal story and his time to help out others.”

“Whenever I saw him, he was meeting the world with positivity and a strong desire to connect. This is simply, deeply sad.”

Bob played Saul Goodman on the series, while RJ played Walter White’s son Walter White Jr.

Mitte had cerebral palsy and was a disability rights advocate who served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s.

Another “Breaking Bad” star, Luis Moncada, recently opened up about spending time with RJ in New Mexico just days before he died.

Moncada had posted an Instagram video of them on a hot air balloon ride, and he later told TMZ, "I’m sure you guys can tell by the video that he seemed really tired and sad, and he was.”

Luis chose not to disclose what was bothering RJ, saying, “That is too personal,” adding, “He was being pulled in all kinds of directions. He was very conflicted with that. I can’t say what it is… but yeah, he was just struggling with that.”

The actor said he drove RJ to the airport the next day and they had a long talk. Getting emotional, Luis said, “I made him promise to call me if he needed to talk… and I never got a call.”

Mitte’s TV dad Bryan Cranston was also grieving the loss.

He shared on Instagram, “I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on ‘Breaking Bad’ has died.”

Bryan praised RJ for growing into a “really fine actor” while on “Breaking Bad,” and appreciated how he “parlayed his experience on the show to be a vocal advocate for performers with disabilities, and was the head of a philanthropic organization with a focus on helping the disabled community.”

Bryan continued, “All that promise and potential now is such a loss.”

He added, “It is especially devastating to hear that he took his own life. Why?”

Bryan revealed they had just been making plans to get together in the weeks before RJ died.

“We were texting each other just a few weeks ago — figuring out when we could meet for lunch,” Cranston wrote. “I don’t know if that lunch would have changed his future… But I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on ‘Breaking Bad’ dimmed…”

He closed with, “I’ll miss you, son.”