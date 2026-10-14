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“The Chronicles of Narnia” star Ben Barnes and “Black Widow” actress Aubrey Cleland have tied the knot!

On Wednesday, the couple confirmed their marriage in a joint Instagram.

Along with posting wedding photos taken at Chateau de Lis in Oregon, Ben wrote, “We got married!”

“In a world of 8 billion people, it is extraordinary to find someone who feels like your person, someone who matches your sense of humour, curiosity and humanity — with whom you can be effortlessly yourself, feel understood, valued and loved for everything that you are,” Barnes noted.

Ben called himself a “proud husband,” adding, “I married a woman of such rare grace, kindness and beauty, who somehow makes the world feel both bigger and more like home, who finds wonder, joy and laughter in things that might have passed me by, and who makes the ordinary feel momentous.”

Barnes ended his post by gushing, “We are so happy and so excited for everything to come.”

For their special day, Ben wore a black tuxedo while Aubrey opted for a flowy white gown with a corset bodice.

Page Six reported they exchanged vows in front of 150 guests on Saturday in Oregon, where she is from.

The wedding came 10 months after he proposed in England.