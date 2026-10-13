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Sylvester Stallone chatted with “Extra” about “Tulsa King” Season 4, what’s in store for Dwight Manfredi, and working with his daughter Scarlet Stallone on the show.

Stallone dished on what’s ahead, saying, “Unfortunately, there’s always going to be something that pops up, and this season’s very frustrating and sometimes a bit sad and infuriating because he’s got three different levels of obstacles of opponents. He’s got gangsters in New York, he has local AI tech geniuses, and then he has this rogue maniac after him.”

He continued, “He’s going to try to hold it all together and use his ingenuity. I think he comes up with a shocking, clever end.”

On working with Scarlet, Sly said they brought some of their father-daughter dynamic to the show.

“Oh, my God, that’s the most father-daughter thing is, ‘I know everything,’ and, ‘Don't tell me, you know it’s not the same as when you were young.’”

He also teased her character Spencer’s arc, saying, “This season, she really goes from barista to something wholly other. And in Season 5, which we are starting in two weeks — wait until you see where that goes.”

Stallone said he will appear on the new spin-off “Frisco King” starring Samuel L. Jackson, promising, “I’m going to drop in for a few episodes.”

He also gave his thoughts on the upcoming biographical drama “I Play Rocky,” saying, “I can't call it deja vu, but it sort of is. It’s the 50th anniversary and I’m looking kind of like at an avatar of me.”

Sly said of actor Anthony Ippolito, who plays him, “He’s so good. But when you’re doing this, what’s interesting, I never thought I was doing anything that a hungry person wouldn’t do to try to succeed. Like everything, even learn how to write. But when you see it enacted by him, you realize it’s kind of a really inspirational-type story.”

The star shared fond memories of Dolly Parton from working together on the movie “Rhinestone,” saying, “In-between scenes I would do jokes and things and stupid things and she would go nuts. I mean seriously, her laughing, she would actually become dizzy. She was never, ever off. I loved doing that film. I know it got blasted and I understand why, but I looked at it the other day just to see her again. I go, ‘It’s what it was. It was supposed to be a nonsense, fun thing.’ Like, what were you expecting, you know? So, mission accomplished. And I truly loved her.”

Sly called Dolly “one in eight billion” and the “most amazing person ever.”