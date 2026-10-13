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Art of Play co-owner Adam Rubin has a message for Kelly Clarkson after she bad-mouthed his Brooklyn shop on social media.

Kelly claimed she was treated as if she couldn’t afford a $15,000 animatronic bird at the store. She even compared the moment to a famous Julia Roberts scene from “Pretty Woman.”

Art of Play responded on social media that they hoped to “clear things up with Kelly someday” and that the mechanical singing bird, Molly, was never for sale because “it plays an important role in the magic shows” they host at the shop. They also claimed the bird is “permanently attached to the wall.”

Now, Adam tells “Extra” that his store has been attacked by online trolls.

He insisted, “This is an insane misunderstanding. Nothing happened in this shop to justify her scolding our shopkeeper on the way out, but I can let that go. Everybody has a bad day... But things changed when she used her platform to attack us.”

We asked Rubin if he had a message for Clarkson, and he said, “I would invite Kelly Clarkson to come to the shop, see a show, get whatever she wants. If she sees something that she likes, and we have something comparable, we may show it to her. We can’t promise we won’t show her similar items if she’s interested in one.”

Kelly’s most recent X post about the feud was in response to Art of Play claiming the bird was not for sale.

Posting an old Google image that appears to show a price tag near the luxury toy, Kelly wrote on X, “Cool, cool. Sure, it wasn’t for sale. That’s the narrative Art of Play is gonna go with 👍 so the whole conversation we had when I asked you if it was for sale whilst pointing to the price tag hanging on the wall with the title Singing Bird didn’t happen as you elevator eyed me saying in a condescending tone ‘yes, it’s for sale but it costs 15,000 dollars so if you’d like me to find something comparable for you I can.’ That all never happened and now it’s not for sale. Okay, cool.”

She went on, “So you’re not only rude, you’re also a liar. Got it ✅ And by the way, I obviously support small businesses because I was literally at a small business trying to purchase things. I love small businesses and know they are important and I always support them, but you don’t get a free pass to treat people less than in your store just because you are a small business. It’s not that hard to be kind. I never blast people but you my friend were an exception. Your store is really cool. Unfortunately, you aren’t.”