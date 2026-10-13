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“Star Wars” star John Boyega has some big news to share!

In an interview with The Guardian, Boyega revealed he is “coming up on two years” of being married.

Of their secret wedding, John said, “We both like the idea of celebrating something established rather than celebrating the entry.”

Though they kept it an intimate occasion, Boyega would “love” to have something bigger, joking that the bash would be huge enough to “have to shut Nigeria down!”

According to John, he has two wedding rings.

Showing off a two-toned wedding band, he explained, “This is the one we decided to pick up spontaneously because I just wanted the ring on my finger, so we went to Walmart to get this. It was a lovely trip to Walmart. Shout out, Walmart Canoga Park!”

Boyega didn’t reveal the identity of his bride, but many are speculating that it is actress Lashontae Heckard.

In a recent Instagram, a man bearing a strong resemblance to John was featured in her selfie.

John also posted a flirty comment on her post. He wrote, “So this is why you cook Pounded yam and egusi on Saturdays?? a tactical weapon of mass plan-canceling. I’m onto you lover.”

Lashontae has also started calling herself Lae Boyega.

Boyega and his wife are also expecting.

He said, “We got a baby cooking. My life is completely fulfilled in terms of family. It’s been so nice with the timing.

“There have been certain moments when I’ve known that this is a time for family. There’s stuff to do,” Boyega emphasized.