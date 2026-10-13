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Gypsy Rose Blanchard is clapping back at Ken Urker’s sister Autumn!

In an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, Blanchard said that she was “tired of being quiet.”

Gypsy called Autumn “disgusting” for what she characterized as making money from Ken’s recent death. She emphasized, “I haven’t made a dime off his death.”

“It’s disgusting to see a family member take this as an opportunity to cash in,” Gypsy stressed.

Gypsy claimed that Autumn was “never here” with the family as they mourned Ken’s death at 34 earlier this month.

She said, “We gathered and was there as a family, for each other."

According to Gypsy Rose, Autumn and Ken didn’t have a close relationship.

She commented, “Just because someone is a relative of someone does not mean that they are privy to any part of the individual’s life.”

Gypsy Rose brought up a recently leaked prison conversation between herself and Ken from 2018, in which he allegedly complained about Autumn.

In one of their last conversations, Gypsy and Ken talked about the prison call. She recalled, “He was like, ‘Yeah, [Autumn]’s blowing my phone up, she’s threatening me, saying she’s gonna go even harder on us and me online.’”

Gypsy Rose emphasized, “She’s never approved of, you know, our relationship, and she, for the last six months, has been giving us nothing but hell.”

According to Blanchard, she “tried multiple times to make peace” with Urker’s sister. She noted, “It was not working out, so Ken and I had been dealing with Autumn for the last six months of her just talking sh*t online, on TikTok, and saying things that weren’t true.”

Gypsy insisted that Autumn “knew nothing” about the relationship, despite “claiming to have known any kind of inside information.”

Blanchard bashed Urker’s sister for “spewing out lies,” but pointed out that it was disturbing that the tabloids were picking up what she had to say since they are related.

Before she slammed Autumn, Gypsy got emotional, saying, “The most important thing I want to say is that I really loved him.”

Gypsy Rose described Ken as “a really good person.”

Gypsy Rose revealed that she’s going through stages of grief, saying, “Right now, it’s anger. The people that actually love him are grieving.”

More than a week ago, Gypsy Rose acknowledged her past tension with Autumn while trying to put the focus back on Ken.

She told Us Weekly, “At this time, I do not want the focus surrounding Ken's passing to become centered on negativity or disagreements between Autumn and me. It is no secret that Autumn did not approve of Ken’s relationship with me, and there has been significant tension between us, including public comments she made about me in the months leading up to his passing.”

She added, “Right now, my priority is grieving Ken, supporting our daughter and honoring his memory.”

Autumn recently spoke with The Sun U.S., claiming that Ken and Gypsy Rose broke up “over a month go.”

Autumn ripped Gypsy Rose’s tribute to Ken, in which she called him her “greatest love story.”

Autumn told the outlet, “It’s a slap in the face. You don’t have to lie and make it seem like something.”