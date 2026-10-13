An emotional Selma Blair, 54, appeared in court Monday evening to plead not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault.

The actress stood solemnly next to her attorneys, wearing jeans and a white hooded sweatshirt.

Blair is accused of causing a major disruption on a Delta flight from L.A. to NYC on Sunday.

TMZ reports Selma allegedly injured two flight attendants on the plane.

Law enforcement later told TMZ that after landing, Blair repeatedly kicked a Port Authority police officer in the head in the ambulance on the way to a hospital. Once at the hospital, she allegedly assaulted a nurse, who also pressed charges.

TMZ reports the two assault charges were related to the Port Authority officer and the nurse. Blair may still face federal charges.

According to The New York Daily News, Blair was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court, where her attorney Shawn Barnes claimed the actress had missed several doses of a “powerful medication.” Blair has multiple sclerosis, and the lawyer said the medication helps with her neurological symptoms.

He also noted she hit her head on the plane and pointed to her heavy work schedule leading up to the incident as reasons for the meltdown.

“These factors, coupled with the altitude, resulted in a state of severe confusion and disorientation,” Barnes told the judge.

According to The Daily News, Assistant District Attorney Jared Brady told the judge, “I do believe that the defendant striking an officer attempting to bring the defendant into custody is evidence on the intention to flee a prosecution.”

Blair was released after posting $20,000 bail. CNN reports she is expected back in court January 19.