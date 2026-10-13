Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis Sentenced for Tupac Shakur’s Murder

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Former gang leader Duane “Keffe D” Davis has been sentenced for murdering rap legend Tupac Shakur 30 years ago.

On Tuesday, a month after his conviction, Davis appeared in a Las Vegas courthouse, where he was sentenced to 40 years to life by Judge Carli Kierny

Before the sentence was laid out, a prosecutor insisted that Davis didn’t deserve the minimum sentence, due to his past convictions on various crimes.

Prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo told the court, “He deserves the maximum possible sentence because he’s earned it through his actions, his behavior, and who he is as he stands here today.”

Davis’ lawyer Michael Sanft noted that they would appeal the conviction regardless of the sentence, but asked for a 40-year prison sentence.

During the hearing, the court heard impact statements from Tupac’s sister Sekyiwa Shakur and his stepbrother Mopreme Shakur.

After hearing from Tupac’s family, Judge Kierny told Davis, "You don’t get to take a man from his family… You don’t get to take his very life, his whole future, from him …especially when that man is Tupac Shakur.”

In late August, a Las Vegas jury deliberated for about three hours before finding Davis, 63, responsible for orchestrating the drive-by shooting on the Las Vegas Strip that left Tupac dead days later.

The crime occurred September 7, 1996. Tupac, 25, had just left a Mike Tyson boxing match at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino. He was sitting in a black BMW with Suge Knight of Death Row Records when they were attacked by someone in a white Cadillac.

Tupac was shot four times and spent six days in a hospital before he died.

According to The L.A. Times, prosecutors alleged that Davis organized the killing and obtained the gun used in the shooting. The prosecutors claimed the motive was retaliation after Tupac, Suge Knight, and members of the Mob Piru gang allegedly beat Davis’ nephew Orlando Anderson at the MGM Grand earlier that day.

The paper reports Clark County Chief Deputy DA Binu Palal told jurors, “Duane Davis, in the culture of gangs, could not let that stand. He acquired a firearm, got his group together, and went hunting for Mr. Shakur or Mr. Knight.”

Keffe D had been vocal about Tupac’s murder over the years, releasing the book “Compton Street Legend” in 2019.

The Times reported his lawyer, Anthony Saft, argued in court that the stories Davis told in interviews and in his book were fabricated.