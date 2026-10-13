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Over the past year, Sean “Diddy” Combs has been serving time at FCI Fort Dix.

After his prison release date was pushed back to March 8, 2028, his disciplinary record has allegedly been obtained by Jose Roja, a union secretary who reps Bureau of Prison employees.

Roja told TMZ that Combs’ record included three prison fights on July 31, September 30, and October 1.

Combs was also written up for two minor phone violations on July 7 and September 19, 2025.

According to Roja, the violations led to Diddy losing 41 days of good time credit, as well as 400 days of commissary privileges.

TMZ noted that Diddy could be labeled a “disruptive” inmate and be moved to another prison facility. Roja revealed that a transfer hasn’t happened though.

Combs was allegedly spotted using a contraband phone in a video posted by NBC News.

It had been reported that Combs spends thousands of dollars to live a more comfortable lifestyle in prison.

In response to the report, Combs’ rep Juda Engelmayer told Oxygen, “The continued scrutiny of every mundane detail of Sean Combs’ life in prison has reached the point where the media characterizes ordinary prison life as news. The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence within the rules and he patiently awaits the court’s decision on his appeal.”

A year ago, Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Combs to 50 months, with 14 months considered time served.