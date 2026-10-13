Collin Gosselin on Alleged Abuse by Mom Kate Gosselin & What He’d Say to Her Now (Exclusive)

Frank Micelotta/FOX

Collin Gosselin stole America’s hearts as one of the precocious Gosselin kids in the reality juggernaut “Jon & Kate Plus 8.”

“Extra” spoke with Collin, who is all grown up and speaking out about disturbing allegations against his mom Kate Gosselin while promoting his new tell-all “In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood.”

He said, “Even when I was in the home, she would say right in front of me to my siblings, ‘Collin, he needs special help and he needs help that I can’t give him. He’s just different from you guys.’ She’d feed them all these lies and she’d feed them all this stuff, and it was very easy once I left the home for her to just give them more.”

“There is nothing wrong with me,” Collin insisted.

Collin claimed that he suffered physical abuse at the hands of Kate, who he alleged “would beat the crap out of me.”

According to Collin, he was singled out by his mom for pushing back against appearing on TV.

He said, “I felt that at a young age, it was not natural and it was not right. I was being quite literally pressured to perform every day and because of that, my mom retaliated against me.”

At 11 years old, Collin was sent to a behavioral institute.

He recalled, “I was at Fairmont for 22 months and I wrote a letter while I was there and had my roommate at the time get it out and get it to my father. He later told me that he didn’t know where I was at all.”

In his book, Collin alleges the mistreatment from his mom was psychological as well as physical.

He said, “There’s something seriously wrong with my mom for having a room built in the back of a storage basement and keeping her child confined there.”

According to Collin, his mom zip-tied his hands and feet.

He said, “It was very difficult to have to dig that story back up. I mean, we try to sometimes put away bad memories like that and not think of them. I very much had to relive a lot of these moments to write this book.”

While it has “very, very hard” for Collin to relive some moments, he called it “a very healing process.”

He said, “I started to look forward to these things.”

Kate has strongly denied Collin’s claims of child abuse.

Collin commented, “She’s gonna the same song forever and ever. She can call me mentally ill. I’ve gotten a psych evaluation done fully in depth and it has cleared me of not only the six diagnoses that she has loved to, you know, the list that she’s loved to claim that I have, but any further diagnoses as well. It has cleared me of anything, without a doubt.”

Collin is still close to his dad Jon, but he hasn’t spoken to most of his siblings since a family visit when they were teens.

Collin is back on reality TV with FOX’s grueling “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” a show that his mom also appeared on years ago but exited after the first challenge.

He quipped, “There’s definitely a part of me that’s like, ‘I can do better than that. I am 100% going to last way longer than my mom.’”

Collin and Kate have been estranged for years, but what would it take for them to reconcile?

He answered, “If I were to ever be in contact with her, it would take a lot of accountability on her part.”

“I don’t wish to speak to somebody who can’t take accountability for doing… the horrible heinous things she did to me as a child,” Collin claimed.