Getty Images

Bryan Cranston is mourning the death of RJ Mitte, who played his son on “Breaking Bad.”

Mitte’s rep confirmed to People magazine that the 34-year-old died by suicide on Monday.

Cranston, who played Walter White, shared a photo of himself and RJ on Instagram and wrote, “I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad has died.”

He recalled, “I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm.”

“Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never - ever - allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head on with great determination.”

Bryan went on, “Always listening to the advice that his TV parents (Anna Gunn and myself) gave him - but being a teenager, sometimes mischievously ignoring the counsel in order to learn the hard way… He was one of the stars of a hit TV show - but still a kid.”

He said RJ was “pretty raw” when they shot the pilot in 2007, but said “little by little we watched him grow into a really fine actor.”

Cranston appreciated how Mitte “parlayed his experience on the show to be a vocal advocate for performers with disabilities, and was the head of a philanthropic organization with a focus on helping the disabled community.”

Bryan continued, “All that promise and potential now is such a loss.”

He added, “It is especially devastating to hear that he took his own life. Why?”

Bryan revealed they had just been making plans to get together in the weeks before RJ died.

“We were texting each other just a few weeks ago - figuring out when we could meet for lunch,” Cranston wrote. “I don’t know if that lunch would have changed his future… But I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed…”

He closed with, “I’ll miss you, son.”

Cranston added one final note, “I can’t stop there without imploring anyone who is contemplating suicide to please call for the support you need at 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (https://988lifeline.org/). There is hope.”

Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman on “Breaking Bad,” also spoke out. He told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement, “I am at a loss. I am heartbroken over this news. RJ, I love you my friend. You will be missed. And to whoever happens to be reading this, please know you are loved, and you are not alone. Always remember that.”

Dean Norris, who played Walt Jr.’s uncle Hank Schrader, said he was “heartbroken” to hear of RJ’s death.

He wrote on Instagram, “Though RJ didn’t play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set. He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed. This is so heartbreaking, I can’t believe it. Thinking of him and his family.”